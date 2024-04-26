VST Industries standalone net profit rises 28.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.35% to Rs 374.13 crore

Net profit of VST Industries rose 28.38% to Rs 88.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.35% to Rs 374.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 300.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.77% to Rs 301.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 326.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 1417.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1290.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

