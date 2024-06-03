Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd, Moschip Technologies Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 June 2024.

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd, Moschip Technologies Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 June 2024.

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 734.8 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 38185 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6595 shares in the past one month.

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd soared 13.06% to Rs 3.03. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Moschip Technologies Ltd surged 9.98% to Rs 142.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

PTC Industries Ltd rose 9.74% to Rs 9193.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6506 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1898 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd spurt 8.94% to Rs 194.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30832 shares in the past one month.

