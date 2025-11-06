Shree Karthik Papers standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.80% to Rs 16.05 crore

Net profit of Shree Karthik Papers declined 57.14% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.80% to Rs 16.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.0515.172.623.230.280.390.060.160.060.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News