Enterprise International standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Enterprise International declined 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 99.43% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.011.74-1000.00-2.870.110.120.100.100.090.18

