J J Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 82.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.52% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of J J Finance Corporation declined 82.86% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 65.52% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.200.5850.0084.480.100.490.100.490.060.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News