Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Worth Peripherals rose 50.00% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 77.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.77.4670.2511.238.889.587.067.895.434.563.04

