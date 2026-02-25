Shree Ram Twistex IPO subscribed 43.66 times

The offer received bids for 46.28 crore shares as against 1.06 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Shree Ram Twistex received bids for 46,28,41,632 shares as against 1,06,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (25 February 2026). The issue was subscribed 43.66 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (23 February 2026) and it closed on Wednesday (25 February 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and 104 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 144 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer consists of an entirely fresh issue of 1.06 crore equity shares. At the upper price band of Rs 104, the company intends to raise Rs 110.24 crore. Shree Ram Twistex will utilize proceeds from the IPO for setting up of a 4.2 MW wind power plant for captive use at the expense of Rs 39 crore. Further, Rs 14.89 crore will be used for repayment of certain borrowings, Rs 44 crore for working capital requirements, and the balance towards general corporate purposes. Shree Ram Twistex manufactures cotton yarns, including compact ring spun, combed, and carded varieties for knitting, weaving, and value-added yarns like slub and lycra blends. Operating on a B2B model, it supplies domestic textile manufacturers and exporters, with exports contributing 610% of revenue. The Gujarat-based facility has 17 spinning machines and five warehouses with 9,855 MT storage capacity.