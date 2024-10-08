Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shrenik standalone net profit declines 99.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Shrenik standalone net profit declines 99.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 47.10% to Rs 4.84 crore

Net profit of Shrenik declined 99.89% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 47.10% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.849.15 -47 OPM %-3.311124.04 -PBDT0.0547.06 -100 PBT0.0546.96 -100 NP0.0546.96 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jammu-Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leading on 5 seats, JKNC on 3, reveal EC trends

Harris calls Trump irresponsibe for spreading falsehoods on Helene response

Haryana, J-K election results LIVE: Congress crosses halfway mark in Haryana, maintains lead J-K

Florida orders evacuations, scrambles to clear Helene's debris

Haryana polls trends: Will Vinesh Phogat mark her debut as Julana MLA?

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story