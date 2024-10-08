Shrenik standalone net profit declines 99.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 47.10% to Rs 4.84 crore

Net profit of Shrenik declined 99.89% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 47.10% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.849.15-3.311124.040.0547.060.0546.960.0546.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp