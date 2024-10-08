Shrenik standalone net profit declines 99.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 47.10% to Rs 4.84 croreNet profit of Shrenik declined 99.89% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 47.10% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.849.15 -47 OPM %-3.311124.04 -PBDT0.0547.06 -100 PBT0.0546.96 -100 NP0.0546.96 -100
