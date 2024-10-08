Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genomic Valley Biotech standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Genomic Valley Biotech standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Genomic Valley Biotech rose 650.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.07 200 OPM %66.6728.57 -PBDT0.150.02 650 PBT0.150.02 650 NP0.150.02 650

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jammu-Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in Jammu, NC-Congress in Kashmir valley

Florida orders evacuations, scrambles to clear Helene's debris

Haryana polls trends: Will Vinesh Phogat mark her debut as Julana MLA?

Haryana election results LIVE updates: Congress leads in 53 seats, show early trends

Will weigh Ukraine's Nato membership at some later point, says Harris

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story