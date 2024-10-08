Genomic Valley Biotech standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Genomic Valley Biotech rose 650.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.07 200 OPM %66.6728.57 -PBDT0.150.02 650 PBT0.150.02 650 NP0.150.02 650
Powered by Capital Market - Live News