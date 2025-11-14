Shri Jagdamba Polymers consolidated net profit declines 9.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.95% to Rs 111.77 crore

Net profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers declined 9.86% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.95% to Rs 111.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

