Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 94.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Foods & Inns declined 94.01% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.11% to Rs 192.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 168.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.192.51168.709.1413.967.5013.180.998.170.6711.19

