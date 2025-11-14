Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 16.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.46% to Rs 834.09 crore

Net profit of Man Industries (India) rose 16.07% to Rs 36.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 834.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 806.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.834.09806.2314.527.9071.6053.5849.4342.8136.9831.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News