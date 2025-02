Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit rises 63.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.50% to Rs 114.74 crore

Net profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers rose 63.91% to Rs 13.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 62.50% to Rs 114.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 70.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.114.7470.6114.7617.0918.4913.5816.2911.6013.678.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News