Kitex Garments consolidated net profit rises 172.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 68.35% to Rs 276.32 crore

Net profit of Kitex Garments rose 172.26% to Rs 41.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 68.35% to Rs 276.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 164.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.276.32164.1319.6919.8558.9133.2055.2528.0041.0315.07

