BHEL bags Rs 6,700 crore power project from Singareni Collieries

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has been awarded a Letter of Intent (LOI) by Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) for the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) package of the 1x800 MW Singareni Stage-II thermal power project.

The project, valued at approximately Rs 6,700 crore, will be located in the Mancherial district of Telangana, India. This domestic EPC contract was secured through domestic competitive bidding.

The project entails supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the boiler, turbine, generator, flue gas desulfurization (FGD), and associated auxiliaries, along with electrical and control & instrumentation (C&I) systems, and balance of plant packages. Completion of the facilities is scheduled within 48 months.

Navratna PSU BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is a leading power equipment manufacturer globally. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 63.17% stake in the company.

BHEL's consolidated net profit zoomed 123.34% to Rs 134.70 crore while revenue from operations grew by 32.21% to Rs 7,277.09 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Shares of BHEL fell 4.17% to settle at Rs 193.15 on Friday, 14 February 2025.

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

