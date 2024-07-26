Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Kalyan Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Shri Kalyan Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net loss of Shri Kalyan Holdings reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.180.24 -25 OPM %-22.2270.83 -PBDT-0.110.04 PL PBT-0.110.03 PL NP-0.110.03 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Google Doodle celebrates Paris 2024 Olympics with unique illustration

IMD weather 2024: Heavy rainfall in multiple states of India; details here

BCCI accuses Byju's CEO of misleading Karnataka HC in insolvency hearing

TDS rationalisation on life insurance payouts draws mixed reactions

Tech wrap Jul 26: OpenAI SearchGPT, Microsoft Bing, Gemini 1.5 Flash, more

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story