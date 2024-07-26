Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit declines 2.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 4.58% to Rs 128.03 crore

Net profit of Accelya Solutions India declined 2.87% to Rs 31.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 128.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 122.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.94% to Rs 93.85 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 126.72 crore during the previous year ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 510.79 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 469.04 crore during the previous year ended June 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Jun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales128.03122.42 5 510.79469.04 9 OPM %37.2240.18 -37.6939.55 - PBDT49.9351.97 -4 200.28192.60 4 PBT41.9643.53 -4 169.77158.81 7 NP31.1932.11 -3 93.85126.72 -26

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

