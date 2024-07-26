Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit declines 2.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.58% to Rs 128.03 crore

Net profit of Accelya Solutions India declined 2.87% to Rs 31.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 128.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 122.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.94% to Rs 93.85 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 126.72 crore during the previous year ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 510.79 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 469.04 crore during the previous year ended June 2023.

