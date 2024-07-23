Shrimp stocks in demand after FM announces financing scheme in Budget

Shares of companies engaged in shrimp business advanced after the Union FM, Nirmala Sitharaman announced financing for shrimp farming will be facilitated through National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Avanti feeds (up 3.98%), Coastal Corporation (up 3.45%), Waterbase (up 1.85%), Apex frozen (up 2.10%) edged higher.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her 7th consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News