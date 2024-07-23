Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shrimp stocks in demand after FM announces financing scheme in Budget

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Shares of companies engaged in shrimp business advanced after the Union FM, Nirmala Sitharaman announced financing for shrimp farming will be facilitated through National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Avanti feeds (up 3.98%), Coastal Corporation (up 3.45%), Waterbase (up 1.85%), Apex frozen (up 2.10%) edged higher.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her 7th consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

