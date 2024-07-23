Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes jump at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Gland Pharma Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 July 2024.

Elgi Equipments Ltd saw volume of 14.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 100.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14714 shares. The stock increased 1.62% to Rs.691.70. Volumes stood at 11236 shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd saw volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14094 shares. The stock increased 0.69% to Rs.2,007.70. Volumes stood at 8738 shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd registered volume of 94782 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23984 shares. The stock slipped 1.27% to Rs.321.65. Volumes stood at 8189 shares in the last session.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd registered volume of 38.66 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.29% to Rs.42.97. Volumes stood at 8.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 21555 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6147 shares. The stock increased 5.63% to Rs.2,766.10. Volumes stood at 4109 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

