Shriram Finance, UPL in focus after Nifty 50 rejig

Shriram Finance will replace UPL in the 50-share benchmark Nifty 50 index effective 28 March 2024.

Shares of Shriram Finance rose 1.17% to currently trade at Rs 2,376.40 while those of UPL shed 0.94% to Rs 471.30.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The above replacement will also be applicable to Nifty50 Equal Weight index.

Meanwhile, Adani Power, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Jio Financial Services, Power Finance Corporation and REC will replace Adani Wilmar, Muthoot Finance, PI Industries, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care and Shriram Finance in the Nifty Next 50 index.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News