Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 15.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings rose 15.76% to Rs 133.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 115.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.08% to Rs 963.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 837.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.963.30837.1020.2519.76214.50183.10183.00153.60133.70115.50

