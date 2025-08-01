Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit declines 8.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.19% to Rs 1183.10 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India declined 8.72% to Rs 124.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 136.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.19% to Rs 1183.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 960.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1183.10960.4011.9616.06181.40197.30168.00184.10124.60136.50

