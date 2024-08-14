Shriram Properties consolidated net profit rises 4.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.04% to Rs 153.96 croreNet profit of Shriram Properties rose 4.93% to Rs 17.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 153.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 135.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales153.96135.00 14 OPM %-2.1923.08 -PBDT29.9926.49 13 PBT27.3424.37 12 NP17.4416.62 5
