Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.99% to Rs 16.81 croreNet Loss of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reported to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.99% to Rs 16.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.8118.47 -9 OPM %-5.00-33.84 -PBDT-4.51-9.25 51 PBT-4.52-9.28 51 NP-6.47-0.70 -824
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content