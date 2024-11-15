Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 88.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 77.44% to Rs 5.56 crore

Net profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals declined 88.54% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 77.44% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.5624.6412.0520.621.585.260.884.700.544.71

