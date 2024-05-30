Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 0.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 0.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 76.48% to Rs 10.88 crore

Net profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals rose 0.25% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 76.48% to Rs 10.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 320.41% to Rs 18.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.76% to Rs 74.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.8846.25 -76 74.5758.83 27 OPM %40.817.91 -26.029.13 - PBDT5.754.48 28 21.936.29 249 PBT5.233.97 32 19.884.45 347 NP3.993.98 0 18.544.41 320

