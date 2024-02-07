Shyam Century Ferrous standalone net profit declines 79.31% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 19.64% to Rs 31.80 crore

Net profit of Shyam Century Ferrous declined 79.31% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.64% to Rs 31.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 39.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.31.8039.571.6717.442.488.711.627.791.205.80

