Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siddheswari Garments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Siddheswari Garments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Siddheswari Garments remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lupin gets Rs 477-cr IT demand for AY 2022

Syngene Intl gets Rs 16-cr demand order from IT Dept

Infosys to receives tax refund from IT dept of Rs 6,329 cr

M&amp;M reports 24% YoY growth in Feb'24 auto sales; tractor sales at 21,672 units

US Market extends selloff as spike in treasury yields

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Garodia Chemical reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story