Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Siemens Ltd has added 32.62% over last one month compared to 7.13% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 0.27% drop in the SENSEX

Siemens Ltd rose 8.53% today to trade at Rs 7221. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.01% to quote at 7419.62. The index is up 7.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd increased 1.18% and Tata Power Company Ltd added 0.98% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 95.04 % over last one year compared to the 18.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Siemens Ltd has added 32.62% over last one month compared to 7.13% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 0.27% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6645 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12499 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 7243.6 on 15 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3248 on 31 Oct 2023.

First Published: May 15 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

