Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit declines 26.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bank of Baroda declined 26.62% to Rs 3469.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4727.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 5.53% to Rs 32866.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31143.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.32866.3131143.1360.6765.075169.666339.535169.666339.533469.164727.81

