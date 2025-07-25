Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 40.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.79% to Rs 62.09 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 40.65% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.79% to Rs 62.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.62.0958.6919.8915.7411.128.188.846.256.544.65

