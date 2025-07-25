Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 18.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.94% to Rs 848.18 crore

Net profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 18.56% to Rs 237.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 200.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 848.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 713.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.848.18713.1475.5875.77312.27263.35305.15257.24237.28200.14

