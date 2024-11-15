Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Silverline Technologies standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 62.79% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Silverline Technologies declined 57.14% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 62.79% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.700.43 63 OPM %5.7118.60 -PBDT0.040.08 -50 PBT0.030.07 -57 NP0.030.07 -57

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

