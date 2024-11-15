Silverline Technologies standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.79% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Silverline Technologies declined 57.14% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 62.79% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.700.435.7118.600.040.080.030.070.030.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News