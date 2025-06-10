Simbhaoli Sugars standalone net profit rises 35.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.56% to Rs 315.81 crore

Net profit of Simbhaoli Sugars rose 35.18% to Rs 47.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.56% to Rs 315.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 345.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 23.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.76% to Rs 976.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1173.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.