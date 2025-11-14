Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit rises 7.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.37% to Rs 58.63 crore

Net profit of Simmonds Marshall rose 7.98% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 58.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.58.6356.7213.0312.765.515.453.823.523.793.51

