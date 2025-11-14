Aeroflex Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 5.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.08% to Rs 172.35 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Enterprises declined 5.86% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.08% to Rs 172.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 137.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.172.35137.7917.1918.0836.4334.5028.6431.0513.9714.84

