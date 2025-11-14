Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit rises 6.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 76.95 crore

Net profit of Genesys International Corporation rose 6.86% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 76.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.76.9572.0238.9940.7930.7328.5015.1116.2512.0011.23

