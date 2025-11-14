Chemplast Sanmar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.07% to Rs 1033.20 crore

Net Loss of Chemplast Sanmar reported to Rs 51.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 31.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.07% to Rs 1033.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 992.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1033.20992.754.192.60-10.09-20.14-62.19-65.44-51.04-31.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News