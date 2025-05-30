Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 184.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 113.22% to Rs 67.10 croreNet profit of Simplex Castings rose 184.92% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 113.22% to Rs 67.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 533.05% to Rs 15.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.74% to Rs 171.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content