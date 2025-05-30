Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 184.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales rise 113.22% to Rs 67.10 crore

Net profit of Simplex Castings rose 184.92% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 113.22% to Rs 67.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 533.05% to Rs 15.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.74% to Rs 171.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales67.1031.47 113 171.88122.13 41 OPM %11.6811.98 -18.0810.85 - PBDT6.111.93 217 23.516.38 268 PBT5.190.82 533 19.851.91 939 NP3.591.26 185 15.132.39 533

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

