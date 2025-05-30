Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Keerthi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Keerthi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales decline 54.41% to Rs 22.90 crore

Net Loss of Keerthi Industries reported to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 54.41% to Rs 22.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 22.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 43.55% to Rs 119.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 212.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.9050.23 -54 119.74212.12 -44 OPM %-9.91-10.13 --14.77-1.88 - PBDT-2.34-6.24 63 -21.58-8.71 -148 PBT-5.34-9.26 42 -33.68-20.74 -62 NP-3.98-4.49 11 -22.77-15.69 -45

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

