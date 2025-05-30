Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans stood at 9.26% in Apr-25

Reserve Bank of India has announced data on lending and deposit rates of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) (excluding regional rural banks and small finance banks) received during the month of May 2025. The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 9.26 per cent in April 2025 (9.35 per cent in March 2025). The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs declined to 9.70 per cent in April 2025 from 9.77 per cent in March 2025. RBI noted that 1-Year median Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) of SCBs moderated to 8.95 per cent in May 2025 from 9.00 per cent in April 2025. The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of SCBs stood at 6.30 per cent in April 2025 as compared to 6.65 per cent in March 2025. The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs was 7.01 per cent in April 2025 (7.03 per cent in March 2025).

