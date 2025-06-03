Simran Farms reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 72.11% to Rs 238.24 crore

Net loss of Simran Farms reported to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 72.11% to Rs 238.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 138.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1447.37% to Rs 5.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 71.54% to Rs 834.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 486.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.