Singapore Exchange Market ends lower

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 6.15 points, or 0.19% to 3,307.90 after trading between 3,293.93 and 3,314.30. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 330 to 245, with 1.20 billion securities worth S$920.83 million changed hands.
SGX was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 2.5% to S$9.45. DFI Retail Group was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 2.09% to S$1.87.
Banking stocks ended the day lower. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp decreased by 0.2% at S$14.38 and United Overseas Bank was down 0.03% at S$30.23. DBS Group Holdings fell 0.33% to S$35.68.
Kingsmen Creatives surged nearly 6% after it wholly-owned subsidiary, Kingsmen Xperience and Infinity Experiences entered into a joint venture with PHI Studio and Felix & Paul Studios to create extended reality experiences.
Shares of Sinostar Pec Holdings were down nearly 3% after it received the Singapore Exchange's approval-in-principle for the listing and quotation of the 320 million new ordinary shares to be issued under its previously disclosed rights issue.
