NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 16.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales rise 35.15% to Rs 176.05 crore

Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 16.57% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.15% to Rs 176.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.71% to Rs 38.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.16% to Rs 601.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 392.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales176.05130.26 35 601.57392.78 53 OPM %9.348.33 -9.358.08 - PBDT18.6615.55 20 64.2443.88 46 PBT14.8212.57 18 49.4535.20 40 NP11.619.96 17 38.7128.11 38

First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

