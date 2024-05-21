Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX climbed 6.26% to 21.81.

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,590, a premium of 60.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,529.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 27.05 points or 0.12% to 22,529.05.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 6.26% to 21.81.

Bharat Electronics, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty ends above 22,500; VIX rises 6.26%

NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 16.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 66.10% in the March 2024 quarter

GTN Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jindal Drilling &amp; Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story