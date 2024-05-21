Nifty May futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX climbed 6.26% to 21.81.

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,590, a premium of 60.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,529.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 27.05 points or 0.12% to 22,529.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 6.26% to 21.81.

Bharat Electronics, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

