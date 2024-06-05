Singapore Exchange Market extends losses on Wednesday

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 8.93 points, or 0.27% to 3,330.01 after trading between 3,328.19 and 3,350.18. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 301 to 248, with 1.25 billion securities worth S$1.35 billion changed hands.
Thai Beverage Public Co was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 3% to S$0.51. Seatrium was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 3.37% to S$1.72.
Banking stocks ended the day lower. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was down 0.76% at S$14.28, DBS Group Holdings dropped 1.31% to S$35.36, and United Overseas Bank sank 0.4% at S$30.69.
