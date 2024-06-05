Singapore Exchange Market extends losses on Wednesday

The Singapore stock market finished session lower on Wednesday, 05 June 2024, extending yesterdays losses, on caution ahead of key European Central Bank's policy decision on Thursday and the monthly U.S. payroll data due on Friday.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 8.93 points, or 0.27% to 3,330.01 after trading between 3,328.19 and 3,350.18. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 301 to 248, with 1.25 billion securities worth S$1.35 billion changed hands.

Thai Beverage Public Co was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 3% to S$0.51. Seatrium was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 3.37% to S$1.72.

Banking stocks ended the day lower. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was down 0.76% at S$14.28, DBS Group Holdings dropped 1.31% to S$35.36, and United Overseas Bank sank 0.4% at S$30.69.

