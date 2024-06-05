Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 5160.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 346.00% to Rs 84.74 crore

Net profit of Patel KNR Infrastructures rose 5160.27% to Rs 38.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 346.00% to Rs 84.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 51.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 203.93% to Rs 130.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

84.7419.00130.6642.9957.9522.0055.5727.1246.510.9262.36-2.1946.470.8862.22-2.3338.400.7351.40-3.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News