Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 5160.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 5160.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 346.00% to Rs 84.74 crore

Net profit of Patel KNR Infrastructures rose 5160.27% to Rs 38.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 346.00% to Rs 84.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 51.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 203.93% to Rs 130.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales84.7419.00 346 130.6642.99 204 OPM %57.9522.00 -55.5727.12 - PBDT46.510.92 4955 62.36-2.19 LP PBT46.470.88 5181 62.22-2.33 LP NP38.400.73 5160 51.40-3.17 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Patel KNR Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 139.90% in the March 2024 quarter

KNR Constructions surges as Q4 PAT soars to Rs 341 crore

KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 32.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Soni Medicare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ishwarshakti Holdings &amp; Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Credo Brands Marketing consolidated net profit declines 67.39% in the March 2024 quarter

INR Settles Higher Amid Strong Buying In Equities

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story