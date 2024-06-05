Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Soni Medicare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Soni Medicare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.38% to Rs 6.86 crore

Net Loss of Soni Medicare reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.38% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 27.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.865.56 23 27.2627.53 -1 OPM %-6.71-8.81 --0.952.76 - PBDT-0.74-0.72 -3 -1.110.05 PL PBT-0.87-0.89 2 -1.63-0.61 -167 NP-0.89-0.91 2 -1.68-0.67 -151

