Credo Brands Marketing consolidated net profit declines 67.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Credo Brands Marketing consolidated net profit declines 67.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 0.22% to Rs 133.08 crore

Net profit of Credo Brands Marketing declined 67.39% to Rs 7.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.22% to Rs 133.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.62% to Rs 59.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 567.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 498.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales133.08132.79 0 567.33498.18 14 OPM %23.2430.60 -28.3032.89 - PBDT26.0043.44 -40 141.08157.24 -10 PBT9.8929.05 -66 78.89103.81 -24 NP7.0721.68 -67 59.2077.51 -24

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

