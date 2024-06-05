Credo Brands Marketing consolidated net profit declines 67.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.22% to Rs 133.08 crore

Net profit of Credo Brands Marketing declined 67.39% to Rs 7.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.22% to Rs 133.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.62% to Rs 59.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 567.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 498.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

