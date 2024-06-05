Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ishwarshakti Holdings &amp; Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 660.00% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net Loss of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 660.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.98% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.380.05 660 1.961.21 62 OPM %-7.89-260.00 -14.29-10.74 - PBDT0.02-0.13 LP 0.36-0.12 LP PBT0.02-0.13 LP 0.36-0.12 LP NP-0.03-0.13 77 0.30-0.12 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shri Kalyan Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shashank Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

BN Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tradewell Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Arnold Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Credo Brands Marketing consolidated net profit declines 67.39% in the March 2024 quarter

INR Settles Higher Amid Strong Buying In Equities

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Torrent Pharmaceuticals enters into patent licensing agreement with Tajeda

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Rs 124 cr project of Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story